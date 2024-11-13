Next weather maker will bring snow Friday evening to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A windy weather pattern is developing as expected Wednesday afternoon and should continue overnight into Thursday morning.

A weak High-pressure ridge is sitting over the central and northern Rockies, and a digging Low-pressure trough is developing along the Pacific NW coast.

This is creating a stronger SW flow aloft which is also creating stronger surface wind gusts along with near normal temperatures.

The upstream Pacific storm will begin to move inland with a surface Low eventually passing just south of Montana Friday into Saturday. Wrap around bands of snow will impact SW Montana Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Valley and mountain snow is possible.