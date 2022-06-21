Next weather maker will be a cold front on Thursday

BOZEMAN – A nice start to the summer season today. The Summer Solstice arrived early this morning at 3:13 am making this the first full day of Summer. Temperatures stay near to slightly below normal.

High pressure will build in for a day or two producing warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions across the state. A Pacific storm in the Gulf of Alaska will push up against that ridge Thursday producing increasing surface wind gusts.

Thursday afternoon look for peak gusts of 30 to 50 mph. This should be a mostly dry cold front Thursday afternoon, but an isolated mountain thunderstorm will develop along the frontal boundary. Overall moisture should be extremely low with this system.

The biggest impact with this cold front Thursday will be cooling temperatures by Friday and Saturday. Most forecast highs will drop off into the 60s and 70s behind the front.

Do not worry, temperatures will quickly rebound again by early next week.