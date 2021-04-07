Next weather maker arrives Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – A break between storms today and with abundant sunshine temperatures were slightly above normal Wednesday afternoon.

The next weather maker is digging into British Columbia, Canada Wednesday afternoon and will push into Montana by Thursday morning.

Scattered valley rain or snow and mountain snow is likely to impact SW Montana Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.

Travel impacts are likely from Missoula to northern Idaho. The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3 am to 10 am Thursday morning above 3,500’.

Slushy snow accumulations of 2”-5” is possible. Plan on icy conditions on top of Lookout Pass Thursday morning.

As of 1:30 pm Wednesday no additional winter weather highlights have been issued but please always check in with me at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK for updates.

Another strong cold front is expected on Saturday and cooling temperatures are likely this weekend along with some rain and snow.

