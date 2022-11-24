Next shot of snow arrives Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – High-pressure will bring a mild and dry pattern through Friday. Temperatures could reach the lower 40s Friday afternoon.

This ridge pattern begins to break down by Friday night and a weak disturbance arrives Saturday morning. Watch for scattered snow showers early Saturday morning especially east of the divide. Mountain passes could see a couple of inches of snow Saturday morning with a slight chance for snow down into the lower valleys.

The next big weather pattern event will begin on Sunday. Increasing snow and much colder temperatures will impact the entire state Sunday through the following weekend.