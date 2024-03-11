Next Pacific storm to bring another round of snow Tuesday into Wednesday

BOZEMAN – Another round of much needed moisture is headed toward SW Montana Tuesday through Wednesday. This storm system will bring another excellent opportunity for mountain snow across SW Montana but it could also bring some lower valley snowfall and thus plan on possible wintry travel conditions.

Temperatures will fall briefly behind this storm front by Wednesday but a rapid warm up will begin Thursday with above to well above normal temperatures moving back into the region by the weekend and especially next week.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for far western mountain passes like Lookout, Lolo and Lost Tral along the MT/ID state line Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.

Snow accumulations above 4,000’ will be around 3”-6” or more.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for mountain ranges across Madison and Gallatin Counties south of I-90.

Valley snow of 2”-5” is possible with 6”-10” or more of mountain snow.