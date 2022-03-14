Watch
Next cold front arrives Tuesday evening

Posted at 7:44 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:44:57-04

BOZEMAN – Warming up again today ahead of the next cold front to arrive late on Tuesday. Most of SW Montana should see slightly above normal temperatures Monday afternoon with dry conditions. SW winds will develop later Monday with high wind prone areas possibly experiencing gusts over 40 mph.

A cold front will bring a quick shot of valley rain or snow Tuesday evening with accumulating snow for most mountains and passes. The showers will end by Wednesday morning but cooler temperatures could lead to some icy road conditions for your Wednesday morning commute.

Looking ahead to Thursday St. Patrick’s Day the forecast will be good for traveling and festivities around SW Montana.

