New storm and more snow and wind Friday into Saturday

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker is pushing into British Columbia, Canada Thursday afternoon and this system should continue to follow the Polar Jet Stream and begin to drop down into Montana Friday morning.

Widespread light snow is possible over SW Montana with the best chance for accumulating snow to be along and east of the divide Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Madison and Gallatin ranges including the Gallatin Valley. Advisories are also up for most of central Montana. A WINTER STORM WARNING is up for mountain ranges across central Montana.

There could also be localized gust surface winds developing ahead of this storm on Friday and this could bring some areas of blowing snow mostly for northern and central Montana.