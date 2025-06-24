Near normal temperatures for the rest of the week

BOZEMAN – Chilly morning lows again for SW Montana Tuesday morning. Light frost for higher elevations to begin the day.

Temperatures overall are expected to near normal for the rest of the week with cool 30s and 40s in the morning and daytime highs in the sweet spot mostly a mix of 70s.

We will see a return of above normal temperatures by early next week and for some lower elevated valleys lower 90s are possible across SW Montana.

Mostly dry conditions are in the forecast as well, with the exception of an isolated pop-up thunderstorm.

