Much needed rain and snow coming Monday

BOZEMAN – Spring like weather has been nice over the last couple of days but a pattern change is still on track to impact Montana Monday into Tuesday.

The combination of a High-pressure ridge over the central and northern Rockies and a slow moving upper-level trough over the Pacific NW is producing a warm and mostly dry SW flow aloft. This continues to produce widespread 60s and a few lower 70s Saturday into Sunday.

The Pacific storm off shore today will slowly dig into the Washington Sunday and reach far western Montana by Monday morning and SW Montana by early to late morning on Monday.

Ahead of this storm wind will be increasing Sunday afternoon into Monday. Higher fire danger is expected Sunday with above normal temperatures, lower humidity and increasing surface winds.

The good news is increasing moisture Monday into Tuesday. Above 6,000’ will have a higher probability of accumulating snow. Lower valleys could see rain or a rain/snow mix with minor accumulations possible in the cooler early morning hours but forecast highs remain well above freezing so melting snow is likely Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

If you are traveling be prepared for wintry travel conditions for mountain passes across the state Monday into Tuesday and locally windy conditions.