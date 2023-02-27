Mountain snow tonight and cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday

BOZEMAN – Another Pacific storm is spinning over Washington and Oregon Monday afternoon and as this system moves east it will impact Montana through Tuesday afternoon.

The best chance for snow will be over most mountain ranges and only a slight chance for a dusting of valley snow out of this storm system.

There are winter weather highlights issued tonight into Tuesday morning for Madison and Gallatin counties along with the SE tip of Beaverhead county. Mountains could see 2”-6” or more of additional snow tonight with the heaviest of snow inside Yellowstone National Park and into Island Park, ID.

Temperatures will be trending cooler than normal for the rest of the week with a NW flow aloft over Montana.