Mountain snow should continue through Friday morning

Slow go travel impacts for most mountain passes
BOZEMAN – Cool and unsettled weather continues to impact most of Montana today with valley rain and mountain snow.

An area of Low-pressure is currently pushing over SW Montana and this will bring more snow to most mountain ranges Thursday night into Friday morning. The area of greatest impacts should be east of the divide.

The National Weather Service continues WINTER STORM WARNINGS and Winter Weather Advisories through Friday morning across SW Montana.

Mountains and passes will continue to see scattered snow showers with additional light to moderate accumulations through noon Friday.

Once this storm moves out of the area, look for colder morning lows by Saturday with a few higher elevations falling into the single digits.

Temperatures should moderate by Sunday but remain near normal through most of next week.

