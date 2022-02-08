Watch
Mountain snow is possible Wednesday into Thursday

Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 15:14:09-05

BOZEMAN – Another mild and dry day for SW Montana. Temperatures remain above normal but not as mild as Monday. Overall, temperatures will remain above normal through the rest of the week, into the upcoming weekend, and possibly into early next week.

Flow aloft is from the West to NW and there is a limited amount of moisture drifting into the state. Most forecast models have a slight chance of minor snow accumulations over most mountain ranges Wednesday into Thursday. This should not impact travel conditions.

An Alberta Clipper will drop in from the North early Friday morning producing scattered areas of light snow mostly east of the divide along with strong wind gusts Thursday into Friday. This will also bring a quick shot of cooler air by Friday.

By the weekend temperatures will once again push into the mid to upper 40s and mostly dry.

