Mountain flakes and cool temperatures

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is passing through Montana Thursday afternoon producing a few light snow showers over mountains and passes and localized stronger wind gusts along the front range of the Rockies.

Across SW Montana watch for continued areas of light snow over most mountain ranges and most locally mountain passes through early Friday morning.

A NW flow aloft will produce a cooler temperature pattern through the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be near normal Friday and Saturday but fall below normal by Sunday into early next week.

The next chance for snow to impact SW Montana will arrive in the early morning hours Sunday.