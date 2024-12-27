More storms this weekend

BOZEMAN – A favorable weather pattern for much needed mountain snow will continue this weekend into early next week.

Several weak disturbances have been producing mostly mountain snow Thursday and Friday and this will likely continue into Saturday.

A stronger Pacific storm will arrive late Sunday morning and there will be areas of heavy mountain snow over SW Montana especially from Big Sky to West Yellowstone to Island Park, ID and back up to Cooke City.

Mountains and passes along the MT/ID state line will likely see moderate to heavy snow at times Sunday into Monday and they include: Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass, Lost Trail Pass, Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass and Targhee Pass.

Look for winter storm highlights to be issued this weekend for SW Montana from the National Weather Service and please plan accordingly for wintry travel conditions.