More snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – Another shot of snow is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible for valleys, mountains, and mountain passes across SW Montana with areas east of the divide likely to see the higher snow totals by Thursday morning.

This is not expected to be a significant storm event, but it could have a big impact on travel conditions Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Temperatures over the next two weeks should remain on the cool side or near normal.

