More snow this week

BOZEMAN – A SW flow aloft continues to pave the way for scattered snow showers to pass through SW Montana with minor snow accumulations for most mountains and passes through Tuesday morning.

Several other weak disturbances will continue to produce mostly mountain snow showers Thursday and again on Saturday. At times there could be a little valley snow throughout the week for SW Montana.

A nice warming trend is in the extended forecast beginning early next week.

The National Weather Service did issue a new Winter Weather Advisory for most of Gallain County including Bozeman and Bozeman Pass over into the Livingston area. 1”-3” of snow is possible overnight. Other areas impacted will be from Bozeman to West Yellowstone into Island Park, ID.

The National Weather Service has also issued WINTER STORM WARNINGS for the Absaroka-Beartooth region and Yellowstone National Park and the Crazy Mountain Range. Another 10”-15” of snow is possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph.