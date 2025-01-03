More snow Saturday and Sunday for most of Montana

BOZEMAN – A favorable weather pattern for much needed snow continues to play out through Monday of next week.

A cold front with snow and wind will impact most of Montana Saturday morning through Saturday evening with localized areas of heavy snow possible from Dillon to Bozeman to Billings.

This storm system will exit the region by Saturday night but a weaker and disorganized Pacific storm will bring scattered snow showers back to most of Montana Sunday into Monday with light valley snow and moderate mountain snow.

The weather pattern will settle down by Tuesday of next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING from 5 am to 5 pm Saturday for the Madison, Gallatin and Bridger ranges along with the Gallatin Valley including Belgrade and Bozeman and Bozeman Pass.

In the Warning areas another 3”-9” or more of additional snow is possible Saturday. Travel conditions will be very difficult on Saturday.

The rest of SW Montana will see scattered snow showers Friday night into Saturday with light to moderate snow accumulations and difficult travel conditions.

