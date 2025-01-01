More snow on the way for SW Montana Thursday through Saturday

BOZEMAN – A moist westerly flow will continue to pave the way for scattered snow showers to develop over Idaho, Wyoming and SW Montana through the weekend.

Weaker shots of moisture are currently moving through the region with scattered light snow showers mostly over mountains and passes with the higher probability of accumulations along the MT/ID state line through Thursday morning.

A stronger push of moisture will arrive Thursday evening and this should produce accumulating snow for mountains and passes along with lower valleys by Friday morning. This system will slowly lift to the NE by Friday night leaving just a slight chance of additional snow Saturday into Sunday.

Look for some winter weather highlights to be issued for Friday and Saturday later today and I’ll have an updated forecast for you at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.