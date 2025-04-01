More snow and difficult travel conditions through Wednesday morning

BOZEMAN – A small and potent little storm system will continue to produce scattered mostly snow showers through Wednesday morning. Valley and mountain snow is possible and there will be potential impacts on travel conditions.

The National Weather Service continues Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings across most of SW Montana through midnight Tuesday west of the divide and through 6 am Wednesday east of the divide.

Winter Storm Warnings also continue for the Gallatin Valley through 6 am Wednesday morning. Travel conditions did improve mid-day Tuesday in the Bozeman area, but another round of rain/snow will produce icy road conditions overnight into Wednesday morning.

Another weak disturbance could bring yet another shot of snow to SW Montana Thursday evening into Friday morning.