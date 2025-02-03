More snow and cold to grip Montana this week

BOZEMAN – A long duration snow and cold event continues for the rest of the week but periods of snow will be off and on for the next several days.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are up for every square inch of SW Montana and most of Montana through Wednesday evening.

More snow is likely and by Wednesday evening valleys could see another 3” to 12” with mountains and passes possibly picking up another 1 to 2 feet of snow.

The snow is a bit on the powdry side thus it is easily tossed around with traffic and with localized gusty surface winds leading to reduced visibility at times.

Another Pacific storm is now rolling into Oregon and Northern California and will lift into Montana Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. West of the divide should see increasing snow showers first Tuesday afternoon and reaching the rest of SW Montana by Wednesday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible at all levels.

The other big weather hazard is Arctic air. Temperatures are much colder today and even slightly below zero. The clouds and additional snow should keep temperatures hovering around or slightly below zero at times through the end of week but wind chills will remain well below zero across most of Montana.

In fact, there are Cold Weather Advisories up across most of northern, central and eastern Montana and a small part of SW Montana in Jefferosn County tonight into Tuesday morning. Wind chills as cold as –35 below zero are possible.

We could see a short break from the snow on Thursday but another round of snow is likely by Friday.

By the weekend a mostly dry pattern is expected but temperatures will remain cold through early next week and possibly falling below zero at night.