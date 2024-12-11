More of the same for SW Montana through Friday

BOZEMAN – The flow aloft is out of the WNW for most Montana Wednesday producing considerable cloud cover, a few mostly mountain flurries and mild temperatures. The only exception is the NE corner of Montana. Arctic air continues to clip the NE corner of the state producing colder temperatures and some scattered snow showers.

This pattern trend will continue on Thursday and Friday with milder temperatures in SW Montana vs much colder temperatures in NE Montana.

A better chance for rain or snow will develop over western and SW Montana Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A Pacific cold front will pass through and could bring a little moisture and cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.