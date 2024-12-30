Monday morning is ICY across SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Widespread snow impacting most of Montana Sunday night into Monday morning. The storm will continue to track to the SE today producing more scattered snow showers.

There are winter weather highlights up through this afternoon with most of Montana under a Winter Weather Advisory including Butte and Bozeman. Areas of light snow will produce icy road conditions so plan accordingly.

Winter Storm Warnings are also up through Monday afternoon for the Madison, Gallatin, Absaroka Beartooth ranges as well as the Bridger range. These areas will see moderate to heavy snow at times through Monday afternoon. Note: Bozeman Pass is also included in the Winter Storm Warning.

Travelers should be prepared for longer commutes on Monday.