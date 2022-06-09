Moderate to heavy rain possible for some of us this weekend

BOZEMAN – Another unsettled weather pattern to impact Montana this weekend. Forecast models show the brunt of the heaviest rainfall should be west of the divide beginning Friday night through Sunday.

Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Georgetown Lake and Wisdom to Wise River could see moderate rainfall Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

kbzk

The rest of SW Montana should see more of a scattered off and on wet weather pattern this weekend with Sunday’s probability of precipitation much higher compared to Saturday.

kbzk

The combination of warmer temperatures today through Saturday in the 70s with a few lower 80s along with increasing rainfall this weekend into early next week will produce rapid snowmelt. This in turn will kick river levels up to around minor flood stage this weekend into early next week. Use caution around all waterways this time of the year as the rivers and streams are running strong and very cold.

The forecast will shift gears beginning Tuesday next week with a warming and drying trend leading up to Father’s Day Weekend.