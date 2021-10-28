Milder temperatures with clouds for Thursday

Today's Forecast: Mainly cloudy for the first part of the day with a slight clearing for the afternoon. A consistent 10-20 mph southwest wind will take over by the afternoon as we see clouds begin to break across southwest Montana. Temperatures will warm nicely and once again top out a few degrees above average. With clearer skies this evening, you should expect a chilly, but not cold, overnight, though southerly winds will be in place through midnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 57; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy for the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southwest for the afternoon between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 34. Clouds will be in place through noon with partly cloudy skies this afternoon as a persistent southwest wind kicks up between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 56; Low: 36 Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 50s. West to southwest winds will be in place through the afternoon and early evening between 15-30 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 42; Low: 30. Cool and cloudy for most of the day with a few rays of sun breaking through during the afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

A powerful cold front will swing into the area Friday night and bring scattered showers to the region for the evening into Saturday morning. There will be several mountain snow showers through morning with temperatures staying into the low 40s for Saturday and near 40° for Sunday. Coats or heavy jackets will be needed for Halloween evening as cooler temperatures will stay in place through Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are low for Sunday but it will turn chilly overnight.