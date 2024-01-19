Milder temperatures through the end of January

BOZEMAN – Good news! A milder weather pattern begins this weekend and should continue through the end of January.

The 6 to 10 outlook favors near to slightly above normal temperatures for SW Montana and near to slightly above normal precipitation.

A SW flow aloft will help temperatures moderate beginning this weekend through next weekend. There is some moisture with the SW flow and there could be some occasional mountain snow showers this weekend through next weekend.

Ice jams continue to be a problem along the Beaverhead, Ruby, and a small part of the Madison River near Ennis. Lowland flooding will continue through the weekend, but we are hopeful that the warming temperatures will start to break up the ice jams.