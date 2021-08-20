Mild with a few t-storms this weekend

Today's Forecast:

Showers will fade across the area for your Friday with some scattered thunderstorms returning for the weekend. Highs will vary across the region with 60s and 70s through Sunday. Expect to see afternoon thundershowers for your Saturday with a few area t-storms possible by Sunday afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 65; Low: 47. Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy to mostly skies by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north for most of the day before switching to the south by Saturday.

BUTTE: High: 64; Low: 46. Cool rain showers will slowly fade for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 67; Low: 48. Light showers will fade through the day with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 59; Low: 37. Cool showers with a few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

NEXT WEEKS OUTLOOK: Our pattern in southwest Montana will turn overall drier next week with just a few rain chances sneaking into the forecast. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s and 80s with much warmer conditions expected by the weekend. Many of the models indicate that southwest Montana will return to the 90s for the weekend with overall dry conditions expected.

