Mild weekend temperatures for SW Montana

Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday
BOZEMAN – A beautiful weather pattern this weekend across Montana as a High-pressure ridge builds in and the flow aloft is out of the SW. This pattern change should lock us into a dry and mild pattern.

Forecast highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s and that is around 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

This warming trend will spill over into early next week, but a cold front will arrive next Thursday producing cooler temperatures, rain or snow, and locally windy conditions.

A friendly reminder that Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday morning. Don’t forget to change your clock ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.

