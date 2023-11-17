Mild this weekend but much colder by next weekend

BOZEMAN – This weekend will remain above normal Saturday and near normal Sunday for overall temperature trends.

A Pacific storm near the California coast and a new storm in the Gulf of Alaska will begin to push into the Pacific NW Saturday and reach Montana by Sunday into Monday morning. Forecast models show these storms weakening before reaching Montana and there is only a slight chance for showers and mountain snow Sunday into Monday.

This system will push temperatures down closer to normal levels by early next week.

The next weather maker will bring a bigger punch of colder air and a good chance for widespread snow on Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will fall down into the 20s for highs by late next week.