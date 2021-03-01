Mild this week but not next week

BOZEMAN – A warming trend is here and likely to continue all week across Montana. Temperatures should rise to normal levels Tuesday and could be above normal for the last 3 days of the week. In fact, some max temperatures could hit the 50s locally in SW Montana.

Blocking High-pressure is sitting over the western half of the country this week and should produce mild and dry weather conditions and great travel weather. Under clear skies morning lows will be cold but with the longer days and slightly higher sun angles max temperatures will be near to above normal this week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook shows this blocking ridge pattern will drift into the eastern half of the country around March 9th and with it the warmer than normal temperatures. This will allow a deep trough of Low-pressure to build over the western half of the country producing cooler than normal temperatures and near to slightly above normal precipitation through mid-March.

In other words, enjoy this week's mild and dry weather as next week we should see the return of cold and snowy weather.

Looking back at the month of February for Butte and Bozeman average temperature departures starting were mostly below normal.

Butte about 60% of the month was colder than normal with 17 below normal temperature days, 2 normal days, and 9 above normal.

Bozeman MSU about 80% of the month of February was colder than normal. 23 below normal days and only 5 above normal days.