Mild temperatures continue for several more days

BOZEMAN – A warm and windy weather pattern over most of Montana Monday afternoon. A weak cold front is passing through the state creating blustery conditions. Temperatures remain well above normal and should continue to reach the mid 40s to mid 50s for several more days.

The next weather maker will arrive on Wednesday evening producing increasing clouds, scattered rain or snow by Thursday and areas of light snow and cooler temperatures by Friday morning.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side through the weekend.