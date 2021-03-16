Mild St. Patrick's Day forecast

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is sitting over the central and northern Rockies today producing cooler temperatures. This trough will shift to the east slowly tonight and a westerly flow aloft will begin to develop Wednesday afternoon producing warmer than normal temperatures.

There is a little moisture rotating around an upper-level Low in far eastern Montana producing areas of light snow from Miles City to Billings to Sheridan, WY. Watch for snow covered and icy roads. In fact, there a Winter Weather Advisory up through 9 pm Tuesday on I-90 south of Billings.

Statewide weather pattern should be mostly dry Wednesday through Friday morning. The next weather maker will push into western Montana Friday afternoon producing rain and snow and cooler temperatures. This system will impact SW Montana Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

