Mild Monday with cooler temps this week

Today's Forecast: Monday will be mild and sunny with a consistent breeze through the afternoon between 10-20 mph. Highs will stay in the 70s for most of the region before a few clouds move in for the afternoon and early evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 77; Low: 43. Mild sunshine with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Winds will pick up between 10-20 mph for the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

BUTTE: High: 72; Low: 37. Mostly clear for the afternoon with a northerly wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 76; Low: 41. Breezy and warm as temperatures climb quickly to the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 69; Low: 31. Chilly start as highs top out near 70° with a slight southerly wind between 10-20 mph.

COOLER STRETCH EXPECTED THIS WEEK Expect a persistent cool air mass to stay in place through most of the week leaving highs in the 50s and low 60s starting on Tuesday. Rain chances are expected to pick up in the region starting on Wednesday into Thursday. While cool rain showers are expected in the valleys, it may be possible to see snow in a few of the mountain ranges as we move through this week.