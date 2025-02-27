Mild is the trend through the weekend

BOZEMAN - The overall weather pattern through the rest of the week and upcoming weekend is mild across the entire state of Montana.

High pressure is building nicely over most of the western half of the country and that will lock us into a stable atmosphere. Morning lows will be chilly but daytime highs could be a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal through the weekend.

This means melting of valley snow during the day but refreezing at night. This could produce some scattered icy roads especially over mountain passes in the early morning hours.