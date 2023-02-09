Mild heading into the weekend

BOZEMAN – Weak High-pressure to slowly build in over Montana for a few days producing chilly morning lows but slightly above normal daytime highs.

Overall, the pattern will also remain dry through the weekend with the next chance for snow showing up Monday night into Tuesday.

Ahead of that system temperatures could reach the lower 40s on Monday but a sharp drop in temperatures is likely by Tuesday as a cold front passes through the region.

Plan now on valley and mountain snow with some blowing snow possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

The Livingston area is back under a WIND ADVISORY Thursday night into Friday afternoon. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible at times.