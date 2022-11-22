Mild day today with scattered snow Wednesday

Today's Forecast: Chilly with sunny skies to start the day with highs topping out in the middle 30s by the afternoon. Clouds are expected to move into the area for the afternoon. Winds will stay light out of the south between 5-10 mph. Scattered snow showers will move in overnight with light accumulation but slick roads for parts of the region. Pay attention to conditions on area passes and canyons early Wednesday.

BOZEMAN: High: 36; Low: 23. Skies will fill with clouds late in the afternoon with highs above freezing. Look for spotty showers to develop overnight which may bring slick roads into play early Wednesday morning.

BUTTE: High: 34; Low: 21. Mostly sunny and cold to start the morning with highs topping out in the middle 30s. Spotty snow showers are likely overnight with little or no accumulation likely until Wednesday.

DILLON: High: 31; Low: 20. Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. There is a very slight chance to see some spotty snow overnight with very little accumulation expected.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 32; Low: 11. Mild temperatures with highs near freezing by the afternoon. Spotty snow showers are likely overnight with 1”-2” possible early Wednesday morning.

TRAVEL CONCERNS FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

A cold front will work through the region through the overnight hours on Tuesday into Wednesday. While the models are not indicating significant accumulation on Wednesday, you should expect to see slick roads for at least parts of the region by Wednesday morning. Light accumulation will continue through the daytime hours on Wednesday before clearing through Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will start out a little chilly but with clear skies. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 30s and low 40s through the afternoon with clear driving conditions for the day. There could be a few icy spots left over from the scattered snow showers on Wednesday, but conditions will overall stay mild.