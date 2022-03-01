Mild again Wednesday with colder temperatures by the weekend

BOZEMAN – A very mild temperature pattern to start the month of March for SW Montana with morning lows well above normal in the upper 30s to mid 40s and mid-day temperatures reaching the lower 50s.

The current pattern will continue into Wednesday but slowly begin to change by Thursday and turn colder by the weekend.

In the transition to cooler weather will come some rain or snow Thursday and all snow by Friday and Saturday.

Snow accumulations will bring wintry travel conditions by the end of the week into the weekend.