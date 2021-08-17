Massive cold front to bring chilly air and rain to the region

Today's Forecast:A massive cold front will sweep through northern Montana for your Tuesday and will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms to the region during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s for the afternoon with winds gusting between 20-30 mph. Heavier showers will develop during the evening and bring showers ranging between 0.50” to 1.50” by Thursday. Highs will stay in the 50s for most of western Montana for your Wednesday afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: 87; Low: 47. Expect winds gusting between 20-30 mph with scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Heavy bands of rain are expected after midnight with showers extending through the morning.

BUTTE: High: 83; Low: 40. Scattered thunderstorms will develop for the afternoon with heavier rain showers and cooler air moving in overnight.

DILLON: High: 86; Low: 45 Warm and windy with scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon with more rain after midnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 81; Low: 45. Windy and mild with a slight chance of a few showers during the afternoon. Rain showers will move in overnight with much cooler air for your Wednesday.

