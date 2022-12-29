Watch Now
Long fetch of moisture aiming at the western U.S.

DEC29JET.png
Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 15:16:16-05

BOZEMAN – Another long fetch of moisture stretching from just north of Hawaii to northern California will pump in the moisture across the western U.S. and Pacific NW. Some of this moisture will produce scattered snow showers over western and SW Montana Friday but it appears to be mostly light accumulations.

If you have travel plans for New Year’s weekend, plan for snow over mountain passes with periods of heavy snow and gusty surface winds.

I-90 from Missoula to Spokane, WA over toward Seattle, WA is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this includes Lookout Pass. Periods of snow and blowing snow are possible on Friday.

Another area to watch is around Island Park, ID into western Wyoming. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is also up for this region with periods of snow and blowing snow to impact travel conditions.

DEC29HIGHLIGHTS.png
DEC29REGIONALSNOWCAST.png

Temperatures will be running near normal through the weekend but fall slightly below normal by early next week.

