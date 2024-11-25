Light snow will impact travel conditions this week

BOZEMAN – The main storm track this week will be pulling Pacific moisture through California through the central Rockies.

There are numerous Winter Storm Warnings up from California, into Utah and Colorado. Mountain passes will see periods of moderate to heavy snow Tuesday through Thursday.

Although the brunt of the moisture should remain south of Montana there is a chance for light snow to pass over SW Montana Tuesday through Thursday producing light snow accumulations for most mountain passes. This will create snow-covered and icy road surfaces at pass level so please allow for extra time if you are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

Of course, snow is welcome news as many local ski resorts will be opening for the season this Thanksgiving weekend.