Light snow tonight into Thursday

BOZEMAN – Another round of light snow is moving into Montana Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Valleys could see 1”-4” with slightly higher amounts over most mountain passes.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up across SW Montana this evening into Thursday morning. This means there will likely be enough snow to create difficult driving conditions.

Another travel hazard Thursday into Friday will be increasing surface wind gusts. This could produce localized ground blizzard conditions in high wind regions within SW Montana. There is a considerable amount of powdery snow sitting on top of the ground and with gusts above 20 mph areas of blowing snow will produce difficult travel conditions.

A warming trend is still on track this weekend into next week.