Light snow possible Thanksgiving day

BOZEMAN – Main storm track will remain mostly south of Montana Wednesday into Thursday as abundant Pacific moisture continues to push through central California through Utah and over into Colorado.

These areas have the best chance for heavy mountain snow and greater travel impacts over the next couple of days.

A weak disturbance will drop into Montana from Canada Wednesday evening into Thursday morning and could produce areas of light snow east of the divide with minor accumulations possible for Bozeman Pass.

Other minor weather hazards will be patchy valley fog in the overnight to early morning hours creating low visibility travel conditions.

High-pressure will begin to build in over the western half of the country including Montana this weekend into next week creating a dry and stable atmosphere. This can lead to stronger valley inversions and trap pollutants down in the lower valleys along with more valley fog.

Temperatures next week are expected to warm slightly above normal with lower valleys reaching the low to mid 40s. The only weather pattern that could hinder warming temperatures next week will be the strength of the valley inversions.