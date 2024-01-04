Light snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance will produce snow across western Montana Thursday night into Friday morning and could impact travel conditions on I-90 Drummond to Lookout Pass and in the Missoula to Kalispel areas.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for most of far western and NW Montana Thursday evening into Friday morning. Areas of snow will produce difficult travel conditions.

SW Montana could see some light snow tonight with mountain passes possibly picking up an inch or two, but most lower valleys should be dry to a light dusting of snow.

The next round of snow will arrive Saturday evening into Sunday and this system looks more favorable for valley and mountain along with colder temperatures.