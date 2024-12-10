Light snow is possible Thursday night

BOZEMAN – A few weak disturbances could produce light snow over SW Montana. The first round of snow will be a Low-pressure system moving into Eastern Idaho and spinning some moisture up into SW Montana Thursday night into Friday morning.

Another weak system is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning with light snow possible over SW Montana.

Despite a few rounds of light snow temperatures will remain slightly above normal through the next 7 days. Forecast highs and lows will be around 10 degrees above normal through next week.