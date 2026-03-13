Light showers and wind for Friday

Today's Forecast: Gusty wind and scattered showers are our main concerns for today with highs staying in the 40s.A significant weather system is moving through the region and pushing plenty of snow into Montana with the mountains picking up most of the snow potential. Valleys are expected to see light rain or rain/snow mix with limited accumulation. Winds will stay out of the west between 15-30 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph through the evening.Strong winds are expected again on Saturday afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 47; Low: 39. Expect light showers and drizzle with the possibility of a few snowflakes in the morning.Winds will be out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph during the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 45; Low: 37. Light showers are likely with slushy snow in high elevation areas.Winds will be westerly between 15-30 mph.

DILLON: High: 56; Low: 41. Expect warm and windy conditions with a few isolated showers possible through the afternoon.Winds will stay westerly between 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 46; Low: 34. Spotty light showers are likely for Friday with light snow early and spotty rain showers for the afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle 40s.Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph for the afternoon.

WARMER TEMPERATURES MOVE IN NEXT WEEK

While most of Montana is dealing with significant weather impacts now that include strong winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy mountain snow to our west, Montana is bracing for some chilly air to settle in by Sunday leaving highs in the low and middle 30s.

A ridge of warm air is expected to work back to the region next week leaving highs in the low 60s by St Patrick’s Day and highs topping out in the 70s by Thursday.