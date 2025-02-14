Less cold and more snow in your weekend forecast

BOZEMAN – The cold dry Arctic air is moving out of Montana, but it’s replaced by warm moist Pacific air producing widespread snow this weekend into early next week.

2 Pacific storms will bring difficult wintry travel conditions to the entire region. The first moved into SW Montana Friday morning and it will continue to produce light steady snow overnight into Saturday morning. The second storm moves in Sunday morning and could linger through Tuesday morning. This system will also produce widespread snow with areas of moderate to heavy snow possible at times.

There are winter weather highlights up Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning and more than likely additional highlights come by the end of the weekend.

Plan on periods of snow, some blowing and drifting are possible, difficult travel conditions especially over mountain passes, the forecast is wintry all weekend into early next week.