Last weekend of summer is looking fantastic

BOZEMAN – The last weekend of summer looks very summerlike for Montana with above normal temperatures.

High pressure will dominate our weekend weather pattern with warm and dry conditions. Surface wind will be increasing on Sunday and that combination will produce higher fire danger this weekend.

Temperatures will start off above normal early next week, but the next weather maker will bring a cool Fall like pattern back to Montana.

Our first widespread mountain snowstorm is possible Wednesday through Friday with accumulating snow likely above 7,000’ but there could be a rain/snow mix as low as 5,000’.

Temperatures will crash hard with forecast highs only in the 50s and morning lows possibly falling down to or below freezing.