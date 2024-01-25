Large storm off the west coast

BOZEMAN – A mild weather pattern is still anticipated this weekend into most of next week. A strong SW flow aloft will help push daytime highs and morning lows 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

Some (not all) lower valleys could see low to mid 50s next week in SW Montana but most of eastern Montana will likely see 50s next week.

There is a large Pacific storm off the west coast, and this should bring increasing rain and snow across the western half of the country Friday night into Saturday. SW Montana could see light mountain snow from this storm, but the overall pattern is dry for the lower valleys.