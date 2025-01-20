Keeping it cold this week for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The coldest temperatures of the winter season so far for SW Montana this morning. Most reporting stations fell between –15 to –30 below zero locally with a few extremely cold reports in Elk Park with –41 below zero and West Yellowstone –37 below zero.

Temperatures this week will remain colder than normal, but the extreme cold is not expected to continue for SW Montana.

Another weak disturbance will arrive on Friday with a shot of light snow and colder air will dig in behind that system over the weekend with morning lows falling below zero again by Sunday morning.