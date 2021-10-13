Keeping it chilly for a few more days

BOZEMAN – Far eastern Montana is still dealing with a powerful winter storm but should move out of the state later tonight.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WARNING up through midnight along the Montana and North Dakota border. If you plan on traveling in that direction hazardous travel conditions will continue into Thursday for most of North and South Dakota.

Western Montana is dealing with a weaker disturbance and scattered mainly mountain snow showers. This could impact a few mountain passes within SW Montana Wednesday night into Thursday with a few inches of snow.

A slow building warming trend begins Thursday and as warmer air tries to build over the region gusty afternoon surface winds will develop Thursday afternoon and possibly Friday.

Temperatures should hit the upper 50s and a few lower 60s by Sunday. This will help melt out most of the lower valley snowpack but mountains will likely remain snow-covered through the weekend. The 6 to 10 outlook beginning this weekend into early next week is calling for drier and milder than normal conditions over the entire state.