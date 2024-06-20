It's official, it's Summertime!

BOZEMAN – Summertime is here! The official Summer Solstice started at 2:50 pm Thursday June 20th. Friday will be our first full summer day.

Ironically, the weather pattern is shifting to a warm to hot and dry pattern as we welcome the summer solstice.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal Friday and above to well above normal by the weekend. The upper 80s and low 90s are possible by Sunday and locally windy conditions are possible as well so please be mindful of accidental fire starts.

Next week looks to be warm and dry as well, although slightly cooler but still above normal for the first half of next week.